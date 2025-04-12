West Haven

Serious injuries reported in West Haven crash

West Haven Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Serious injuries are being reported in a West Haven crash Friday night.

The police department said they responded to Saw Mill Road in the area of Greta Street for a car crash.

Investigators said a woman was traveling south on Greta Street when she swerved off the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Greta Street was closed between Saw Mill Road to Highland Street late Friday night.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

