A motorcycle crash with serious injuries has closed Interstate 84 West in West Hartford on Saturday afternoon.

At this time, the westbound side of I-84 is closed between exits 41 and 40.

Traffic is currently being diverted off of exit 41.

Anyone in the area should take alternate routes.

There's no estimate for the duration of the closure.