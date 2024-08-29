Griswold

Serious pedestrian crash closes road in Griswold

Main Street is closed in Griswold for a reported pedestrian crash Thursday evening.

State police said they responded to the area just before 3:45 p.m. Serious injuries have been reported.

The road is closed between Route 138 and Ashland Street. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

