Serious pedestrian crash closes road in Griswold

Main Street is closed in Griswold for a reported pedestrian crash Thursday evening.

State police said they responded to the area just before 3:45 p.m. Serious injuries have been reported.

The road is closed between Route 138 and Ashland Street. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.