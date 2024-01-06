Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in West Hartford

A person has died after being hit by a car on Albany Avenue in West Hartford Saturday night, police said.

The police department said the road remains closed in both directions near Mohegan Drive from Seneca Road to Trout Brook Drive. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and prepare for possible detours.

Crews said an adult was taken to the hospital with injuries and was later pronounced dead. The car and driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

The person's identity has not yet been released. The West Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is actively investigating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-523-5203.