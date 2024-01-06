West Hartford

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in West Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A person has died after being hit by a car on Albany Avenue in West Hartford Saturday night, police said.

The police department said the road remains closed in both directions near Mohegan Drive from Seneca Road to Trout Brook Drive. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and prepare for possible detours.

Crews said an adult was taken to the hospital with injuries and was later pronounced dead. The car and driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

The person's identity has not yet been released. The West Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is actively investigating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-523-5203.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordpedestrian struck
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us