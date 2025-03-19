East Windsor

Serious pedestrian crash closes Route 5 in East Windsor

South Windsor Fire Department

Route 5 is closed in East Windsor due to a serious pedestrian crash Wednesday evening.

East Windsor police said a person has been taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash happened on Route 5, or John Fitch Boulevard, and the road is closed at Sullivan Avenue.

Police are conducting an investigation. Authorities say the driver has been taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

