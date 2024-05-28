1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Southbury

One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Southbury Tuesday evening.
The crash happened in just before 6 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Brown Road, according to state police.
The person was taken to the hospital with possible serious injuries, state police said.
The road was closed as the state police accident reconstruction team investigated.
