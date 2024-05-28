Southbury

1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Southbury

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Southbury Tuesday evening.

The crash happened in just before 6 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Brown Road, according to state police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The person was taken to the hospital with possible serious injuries, state police said.

The road was closed as the state police accident reconstruction team investigated.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Southbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us