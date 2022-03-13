Service Members Welcomed Home as USS Colorado Returns From Deployment

After a nearly seven-month deployment, service members were welcomed home at Naval Submarine Base New London.

The USS Colorado, known as SSN 788, was operated under Submarine Squadron 4, which is headquartered in Groton.

"The shared sacrifice of sailor and family is a good reminder of the meaningfulness that comes from service. These sailors and their families are examples of the best our nation has to offer. Welcome home," said Capt. John Stafford, commanding officer of Squadron 4.

Naval Submarine Base New London

Families shared reunion hugs and kisses as their loved ones arrived home.

The submarine traveled more than 45,000 nautical miles during its deployment.

USS Colorado was commissioned in 2018 as the 15th ship in the class and fifth in the redesigned Block III of the class. The submarine is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons, a spokesperson said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Welcoming our sailors home after a long deployment is such an exciting time," said Trisha Cook, who leads the boat's Family Readiness Group and whose husband, Chief Petty Officer Fred Cook, returned with Colorado Saturday.

Naval Submarine Base New London

"Seeing everyone's smiling faces, knowing that the long wait is finally over, is something to cherish. We know our sailors are just as excited to see us on the pier waiting for their arrival. Today, our families are finally whole again," she continued.

On Sept. 21, 2017, General Dynamic's Electric Boat officially delivered the future USS Colorado to the U.S. Navy. It's a nuclear powered U.S. Navy Virginia-class attack submarine, named for the state of Colorado.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.