Service to Resume on Historic CT River Ferries

Service is resuming on two historic ferries that carry passengers across the Connecticut River.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the Chester-Hadlyme Ferry will begin operations on Saturday, April 1, and run daily through Nov. 30.

Because of high water levels, the Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry will remain closed this weekend, but it is expected to open in a few weeks.

Both ferries welcome pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

The Department of Transportation said the Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry, which began operating in 1655, is the oldest continuously operating ferry in America.

The Chester-Hadlyme Ferry launched service in 1769.

Both ferries operate on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and on weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

