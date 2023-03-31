Connecticut

Service to Resume on Historic CT River Ferries

Connecticut Department of Transportation

Service is resuming on two historic ferries that carry passengers across the Connecticut River.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the Chester-Hadlyme Ferry will begin operations on Saturday, April 1, and run daily through Nov. 30.

Because of high water levels, the Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry will remain closed this weekend, but it is expected to open in a few weeks.

Both ferries welcome pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

The Department of Transportation said the Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry, which began operating in 1655, is the oldest continuously operating ferry in America.

The Chester-Hadlyme Ferry launched service in 1769.

Both ferries operate on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and on weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more here.

