Servicemembers, Veterans Honored in West Haven During Memorial Day Weekend

The city of West Haven honored veterans and soldiers at the Walk of Honor adding more bricks engraved with their names.

“As we take time to honor all veterans, it is also necessary to reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi said.

A sacrifice that’s being remembered in West Haven for Memorial Day. Dozens coming to the walk of honor at Bradley Point Park to pay tribute.

“It’s inspiring to me that every one of these men and women who have fought for their country, lost their lives or made the ultimate sacrifice,” Richard Deso of West Haven said.

Their names are engraved in bricks with nearly 3000 installed since 2007. 51 were newly placed in the latest phase. All of them with a name of a servicemember in various branches of the military.

“Seeing all pretty much all the phases go through and continuously every veteran and every person lost in war is from West Haven or have contacts from West Haven is here so far on these bricks,” he said.

For some like Air Force veteran Dynea Mcdaniel, looking through the names brought back memories.

“There are three Vietnam vets that served in 1968, the same year I got out. Of course, I was one of the lucky ones that came home alive and so many people didn’t,” McDaniel said.

Mcdaniel says this Memorial Day will be a time for quiet reflection.

“I literally came up here to sit here for an hour with the people who those bricks represent. Many of them,” McDaniel said.