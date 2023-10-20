Seven displaced after fire in Hartford

Two people were taken to the hospital and seven people are displaced after a fire in Hartford on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a single-family residence on Eastview Street, in the south end neighborhood, after receiving reports that a bed was on fire and they found fire on the second floor.

Crews knocked down the bulk of the fire and are working on controlling a minor fire in the attic, according to the fire department.

The special services office is working with the Red Cross to assist six adults and one child who have been displaced.

Fire officials said one resident was transported by Aetna for observation and another person who arrived later was transported after passing out at the scene.