Seventh Conn. Inmate Dies From Covid-19

A 60-year-old male is the seventh inmate to pass away from COVID-19 related complications under the supervision of the Connecticut Department of Correction.

"The deceased individual was transferred from the Osborn Correctional Institution to the UConn Health Center for treatment on April 30, 2020," said a DOC spokesperson. "He succumbed to his illness on Tuesday."

He last entered the Connecticut correctional system on September 4, 1991, and was serving a 43-year sentence for murder, officials said.

It has been three weeks since the previous offender had passed away from complications due to the COVID-19 virus.

According to a DOC report, of the 792 offenders who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 514 have already recovered from the virus.

"I was hopeful that we would not experience another death due to the coronavirus,” said Commissioner Rollin Cook. “We will keep working to prevent any more. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”

Department of Correction began offering testing to its entire incarcerated population two weeks ago. DOC says testing has been completed at both the Osborn Correctional Institution and the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center.