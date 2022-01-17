Several Accidents Reported Across Conn. Because of Slippery Conditions

Several accidents are being reported in towns across Connecticut because of slippery conditions forming with tonight's snowfall.

In Naugatuck, police are warning drivers to use caution when traveling because of the conditions. They say there are several motor vehicle crashes and disabled cars being reported in the area of Millville Avenue because of a steep hill.

Patrol has directed local public works crews to focus on problem spots, according to police.

Tolland crews said they responded to the intersection of Anthony and Merrow roads for a motor vehicle crash. While responding, they discovered another accident on Merrow in the area of Norwegian Woods.

FINAL UPDATE: Units discovered one car off the road into an electrical box in the area of #551 Merrow Rd. One patient refusal. Another vehicle was discovered off the road at Merrow Rd & Anthony Rd. That operator refused transport as well. Units have returned to quarters. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) January 18, 2022

Officials also responded to another crash in Tolland on Interstate 84 eastbound in the area of exit 69.

It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Waterbury Police are warning drivers to use caution and avoid any unnecessary travel if possible.