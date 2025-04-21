Several birds killed in house fire in Norwalk

Several birds died in a house fire in Norwalk on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Lockwood Lane at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday and the initial reports were that one resident was trying to get back inside the burning residence, according to the fire department.

The firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the first floor and fire in the kitchen that was starting to take control of the first floor and make its way to the second floor.

No people were found inside the building and no one was injured but several birds died, according to the fire department.

One person is displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.

The Norwalk fire marshal division is investigating the cause of the fire.