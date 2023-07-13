Several boats recovered after dock breaks away from marina in Glastonbury

Following a breakaway of a dock from a marina in Glastonbury, five boats were recovered just south of the Portland Boatworks marina.

“Yeah, we did see 'em,” Devon Bushey said about a video trending in Connecticut showing the boats floating south along the Connecticut River. “We thought maybe we would see them come down on our way checking this out.”

He did see them. Five of them, secured at Portland Boatworks after Paul Cusson spotted them early Thursday morning.

“This morning we came in and there were five boats clustered to the south of our boat ramp," Cusson said.

He towed them one by one back to his marina where he tied them up, and alerted the Coast Guard and DEEP, offering registration numbers and information about the vessels.

Cusson said if they had remained where they were, when the river receded, the boats likely would have been stuck and suffered more damage.

“Obviously we did what we can to minimize damage and secure the boats to retain their value," Cusson said.

The boats offer an unique perspective of the July flood for fellow boaters like Bushey who said, “It’s pretty shocking to see them and to see they corralled them and funny they ended up here.”