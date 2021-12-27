Several Boats, Trailers Vandalized in Fairfield: PD

Fairfield Police are investigating after receiving reports that several boats and trailers were vandalized.

Officials said the boats were vandalized at the South Benson Marina on both Dec. 17 and 23. Responding officers found multiple boats spray painted with similar markings on them.

All of the effected boats were marked with black paint and what appears to be either the words "yeet", "yeex", "mot", "mox", "sano", or "reckr" on them, according to authorities.

There are at least eight boats and two trailers that have been found to be vandalized at this time.

Detectives are looking for your help identifying who's responsible as well as information about the markings on the boats.

Police can be reached at 203-254-4840. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the police department's app or by texting FPDCT plus your message to 847411.