Several Bristol Schools in Lockdown After Assault at a Home: Police

Police are investigating an assault at a Bristol home and they said several schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution after the suspect ran from the home.
Police responded to a report of an assault with a knife at a residence on Columbus Boulevard, near Route 6, at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday and said a male suspect ran from the home before officers arrived.
Because of that, several schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Police did not say which schools this is affecting.
Police are investigating. They said this appears to be an isolated incident and do not believe there is a threat to the public.
No additional information was immediately available.
