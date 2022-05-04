Several Bristol Schools in Lockdown After Assault at a Home: Police

Police are investigating an assault at a Bristol home and they said several schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution after the suspect ran from the home.

Police responded to a report of an assault with a knife at a residence on Columbus Boulevard, near Route 6, at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday and said a male suspect ran from the home before officers arrived.

Because of that, several schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Police did not say which schools this is affecting.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are investigating. They said this appears to be an isolated incident and do not believe there is a threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.