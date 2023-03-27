Several Bullets Strike Moving Car in Middletown: Police

Police are investigating after someone fired several gunshots that struck a moving vehicle in Middletown over the weekend.

Officers responded to Westfield Street just before noon Saturday.

The person who called police said a silver Nissan Altima had pulled into the driveway and two people got out and said someone had shot at them.

The people who were in the car were not hurt, but there were several bullet holes in the back of the Nissan and shell casings on Westfield Street.

The driver said he was heading east on Westfield Street when he heard around five gunshots from a dark SUV behind him and bullets hit the car, she he pulled into a driveway.

Police said they believe the people involved knew each other and this does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Spedding of the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4153.