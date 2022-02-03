Several Car Break-Ins Reported at The Edge Fitness in Glastonbury

Glastonbury Police are investigating several car break-ins that were reported at The Edge Fitness in Glastonbury on Tuesday.

Officials said the break-ins happened on Feb. 1 at approximately 11 p.m.

Cars windows were broken and valuables were stolen from several vehicles, according to authorities.

Police said several other agencies reported similar crimes during the same date and time period.

People are being reminded to remove valuables from inside your car or keep them hidden.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-633-8301.