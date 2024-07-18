Several cars and tires catch fire at salvage yard in Seymour

Several vehicles, gas tanks and tires caught fire at a salvage yard in Seymour on Thursday morning.

Seymour Fire Chief Christopher Edwards said crews responded to Seymour Auto Wrecking, a salvage yard on Silvermine Road, around 7 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a gas tank on fire.

When crews arrived, they realized that it was more than that.

They found around six cars as well as, tires and plastics on fire. The fire has since been extinguished. A few gas tanks exploded during the fire and the carport the vehicles were under was damaged as well.

Crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded.

They said a small amount of fuel and oil spilled on a concrete surface and it is contained.

An environmental contractor is responding for remediation.

No one was injured in the fire.

Edwards said the salvage yard will be closed while DEEP investigates and the location across the street remains open.

The fire marshal’s office will investigate to determine the cause of the fire.