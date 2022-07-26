Several Catalytic Converters Stolen From School Buses, Parking Lots in Wolcott

Police are investigating after 10 catalytic converters were stolen from different locations in Wolcott over the past two days.

The thefts happened on Wolcott Road. Officials said two thieves took seven catalytic converters from small school buses in a bus lot.

Then, the same suspects went to the Amerivue Motel and took two more catalytic converters off SUVs in the parking lot. The following day, the thieves also stole a catalytic converter from a car at Party's Plus, authorities said.

Police said 10 catalytic converters were stolen altogether. Authorities said a man was driving a black car when two people in the backseat jumped out.

Officials are looking for the alleged thieves. No additional information was immediately available.