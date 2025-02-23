Manchester

Several cats die in fire at historic house in Manchester

Several cats have died in a fire at a historic home in Manchester on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a historic property on Hartford Road around 1 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Once crews arrived, they found heavy fire across the front of the 6,000-square foot property.

Multiple crews from Manchester and East Hartford responded to the home and brought the fire under control in 40 minutes.

According to fire officials, several cats were found dead. No injuries were reported.

The house is deemed uninhabitable and the Red Cross is helping two adults who are now displaced.

The fire marshal is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

