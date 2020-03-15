coronavirus

Several CCSU Employees May Have Been Exposed to Coronavirus

Officials at Central Connecticut State University said several employees may have been exposed to coronavirus.

Someone who does not work at CCSU tested positive for coronavirus and may have come in close contact with an employee, according to the university.

In the last three days, that employee came in contact with dozens of colleagues and they have all been notified of the potential exposure, advised to monitor their health and contact their health care provider with any concerns.

The employee is not showing any symptoms at this time and is self-isolating at home.

The university said it will provide an update when they have more information.

