North Haven

Several Conn. families receive customized toy cars to help their kids with mobility

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

On Saturday, several Connecticut families received custom toy cars to provide their kids with a chance to be independently mobile.

“It means a lot," said Stephanie Fisher whose 1-year-old son Iggy received a car. “All of the challenges that he’s had, it has really taken a village.”

The program is a part of the Quinnipiac University’s participation in Go Baby Go, which is a nationwide initiative that started in 2012. Four families picked up the cars from the university’s North Haven campus, while one other had the car delivered to their home.

“What we do is take off-the-shelf, ride-on toy cars and modify them so that children with disabilities or movement limitations are able to partake in driving a car,” said Quinnipiac University Clinical Associate Professor of Physical Therapy Michelle Broggi.

Each car costs around $500 to make and was funded in part by a donation made by the Quinnipiac Car Club.

“It provides cognitive engagement, cause and effect. It provides social opportunities, and it also helps with their overall physical development,” said Broggi who worked closely with physical and occupational therapy students to help make this happen.

“It's really gratifying to see the families be happy and then also see all of our hard work pay off,” said physical therapy student Matthew Hom.

His classmate Kaitlyn Fitzgerald agrees.

“It's awesome for our team, for the families, for the child,” said Fitzgerald.

The car modification included personality additions like stickers and poster and also adaptations for each child’s mobility needs.

“His overall gross motor function and ability to propel himself is fairly limited at this stage,” said Iggy’s father Ryan Emberling. “So, the opportunity for him to be able to move himself as he's interested in something we're really excited about for our little guy.”

