Connecticut

Several Connecticut beaches closed due to elevated bacteria levels

NBC Connecticut

Several beaches in the state are closed because of elevated bacteria levels.

Multiple beaches in Norwalk and West Haven are closed to swimming and one beach in Milford and one in Westport are also closed.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

These are the beaches that are closed:

Milford

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Norwalk

The Norwalk Health Department said the following beaches are closed for swimming:

  • Calf Pasture
  • Harbor View
  • Hickory Bluff
  • Norwalk Yacht Club      
  • Shady

West Haven

The West Haven Health Department said the following beaches are closed to swimming and fishing:

  • Oak Street A
  • Oak Street B
  • Morse Avenue
  • South Street
  • Lake Street
  • Seaview Avenue
  • Dawson Avenue
  • Sea Bluff

Local

Employment 3 hours ago

State Department of Labor holding statewide job fair Thursday

WNBA 3 hours ago

Paige Bueckers returns after four-game absence, scores 35 points in losing effort

Health officials said the elevated bacteria levels in West Haven are due to heavy rain.

Westport

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us