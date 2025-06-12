Several Connecticut beaches closed due to elevated bacteria levels

Several beaches in the state are closed because of elevated bacteria levels.
Multiple beaches in Norwalk and West Haven are closed to swimming and one beach in Milford and one in Westport are also closed.
These are the beaches that are closed:
Milford
Norwalk
The Norwalk Health Department said the following beaches are closed for swimming:
- Calf Pasture
- Harbor View
- Hickory Bluff
- Norwalk Yacht Club
- Shady
West Haven
The West Haven Health Department said the following beaches are closed to swimming and fishing:
- Oak Street A
- Oak Street B
- Morse Avenue
- South Street
- Lake Street
- Seaview Avenue
- Dawson Avenue
- Sea Bluff
Health officials said the elevated bacteria levels in West Haven are due to heavy rain.