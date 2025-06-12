Several Connecticut beaches closed due to elevated bacteria levels

Several beaches in the state are closed because of elevated bacteria levels.

Multiple beaches in Norwalk and West Haven are closed to swimming and one beach in Milford and one in Westport are also closed.

These are the beaches that are closed:

Milford

Norwalk

The Norwalk Health Department said the following beaches are closed for swimming:

Calf Pasture

Harbor View

Hickory Bluff

Norwalk Yacht Club

Shady

West Haven

The West Haven Health Department said the following beaches are closed to swimming and fishing:

Oak Street A

Oak Street B

Morse Avenue

South Street

Lake Street

Seaview Avenue

Dawson Avenue

Sea Bluff

Health officials said the elevated bacteria levels in West Haven are due to heavy rain.

Westport