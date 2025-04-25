Several Connecticut prisons to run on solar energy

Six correctional facilities in Connecticut will now operate solely using solar energy, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

The governor made the announcement Thursday, saying seven solar energy systems have been installed and are now being used at six Connecticut prisons.

The move to solar energy is expected to save the state millions of dollars while delivering clean, renewable energy to these facilities.

The following correctional facilities are now using solar energy:

Cheshire Correctional Institution, Cheshire (2.4 megawatts)

Enfield Correctional Institution, Enfield (181 kilowatts)

Manson Youth Institution, Cheshire (2.2. megawatts)

Osborn Correctional Institution, Somers (2.2 megawatts)

Robinson Correctional Institution A, Enfield (83 kilowatts)

Robinson Correctional Institution B, Enfield (167 kilowatts)

Willard Correctional Institution, Enfield (1 megawatt)

In a statement, Lamont noted that because prisons operate nonstop 365 days a year, they are among the largest consumers of energy of all state-owned facilities.

“Installing solar energy systems at correctional facilities is a way that we can deliver cost savings in the operations of state government while also reducing our carbon footprint,” Lamont said. “Correctional facilities provide a necessary public safety service for our communities, and their around-the-clock operations require a significant amount of energy to function."

The solar energy systems will deliver 8.3 megawatts of clean, renewable energy, and will save the state more than $11 million in energy costs over the lifetime of the panels, according to Lamont.

Connecticut Green Bank, in partnership with TotalEnergies, is covering the cost of the solar energy systems. The company will own, operate and maintain the systems through a purchase agreement executed by the Department of Administrative Services.

The governor's office said the move to solar energy will reduce carbon emissions by about 5,000 metric tons each year.