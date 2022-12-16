connecticut highways

Several Crashes, Issues on Roads Across Connecticut

Hubbard Street in Glastonbury closed on December 16 2022
There are several issues on the roads Friday morning as snow and rain impact the state.

In Fairfield, a vehicle jackknifed on Interstate 95 South, between exits 21 and 20, and the right lane is closed.

In Southbury, there is a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 84 East, between exits 15 and 16, according to CTRoads.org. The right lane is closed.

In Warren, Route 341 is closed between Rabbit Hill Road and Jack Corner Road because a pole and wires are down, according to CTRoads.org.

In New Haven, the Interstate 91 North exit 3 off-ramp is closed because of a crash. The I-91 South exit 3 off-ramp is also closed.

In Glastonbury, Hubbard Street is closed between the Route 17 off-ramp and Buttonball Road after a car hit a pole overnight, police said.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area until crews can respond to clear the area.

