Firefighters from multiple fire departments are battling a brush fire in Lisbon on Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said there are crews from at least six departments fighting the brush fire near Round Hill Road.

Experts said the fire is burning on approximately four acres of land.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Forestry Division has also been called to the scene.

There is no word on what started the fire or what the extent of the damage may be.