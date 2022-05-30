Several CT Parks, Beaches, Closed After Reaching Capacity on Memorial Day

Near-record heat is expected on Memorial Day and several Connecticut beaches and swimming areas are closed after reaching capacity.
East Lyme: Rocky Neck State Park
Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme is closed after the parking lot reached full capacity.
Haddam: Millers Pond State Park
Millers Pond State Park in Haddam is closed after the parking lot reached full capacity.
Litchfield, Mount Tom State Park
Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield is closed.
Madison, Hammonasset Beach State Park
Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison is closed.
Middletown: Wadsworth Falls State Park
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown is closed after the parking lot reached full capacity.
New Fairfield: Squantz Pond State Park
Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield is closed after the parking lot reached full capacity.
Salem, Gardner Lake State Park
Gardner Lake State Park in Salem is closed.
Stonington, Barn Island Wildlife Management Area
Barn Island Wildlife Management Area in Stonington is closed.
Torrington: Burr Pond State Park
Burr Pond State Park in Torrington is closed after the parking lot reached full capacity.
Union: Bigelow Hollow State Park
Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union is closed after the parking lot reached full capacity.
Waterford, Harkness Memorial State Park
Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford is closed.
High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 80s to low-90s. The record for today is 93 degrees and it was set in 1987.
