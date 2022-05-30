Several CT Parks, Beaches, Closed After Reaching Capacity on Memorial Day

Near-record heat is expected on Memorial Day and several Connecticut beaches and swimming areas are closed after reaching capacity.

East Lyme: Rocky Neck State Park

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme is closed after the parking lot reached full capacity.

Haddam: Millers Pond State Park

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam is closed after the parking lot reached full capacity.

Litchfield, Mount Tom State Park

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield is closed.

Madison, Hammonasset Beach State Park

Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison is closed.

Middletown: Wadsworth Falls State Park

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown is closed after the parking lot reached full capacity.

New Fairfield: Squantz Pond State Park

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield is closed after the parking lot reached full capacity.

Salem, Gardner Lake State Park

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem is closed.

Stonington, Barn Island Wildlife Management Area

Barn Island Wildlife Management Area in Stonington is closed.

Torrington: Burr Pond State Park

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington is closed after the parking lot reached full capacity.

Union: Bigelow Hollow State Park

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union is closed after the parking lot reached full capacity.

Waterford, Harkness Memorial State Park

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford is closed.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 80s to low-90s. The record for today is 93 degrees and it was set in 1987.