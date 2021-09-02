Several Delays, Roads Closed Due to Flooding, Crashes: DOT

As the remnants of Ida pass through the state, the Connecticut Department of Transportation is reporting several roads closures and delays across the state Thursday morning due to flooding and crashes.

Route 169 has washed away. This is one of the main roads through eastern CT. This is on the Canterbury/Lisbon line. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/FI6eDNJJ2D — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) September 2, 2021

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Route 66 is shut down in Columbia near West Street because of water over the roadway.

In East Haddam, Route 82 closed between Route 151 and Boardman Road because of a tree in wires.

Other: EAST HADDAM - Route 82 CLOSED between Route 151 and Boardman Road because of a tree in wires. Reported Thursday, September 2 at... — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) September 2, 2021

Flooding has caused Route 305 to close between Marshall Phelps Road and East Newbury Street in Bloomfield.

Water is over the road in Watertown on Route 132. The flooding caused the roadway to be closed near Litchfield Road just before 4 a.m.

Debris: WATERTOWN - RT 132 Road CLOSED @ LITCHFIELD RD because of WATER OVER RD (In Roadway). Reported Thursday, September 2 at 3:45... — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) September 2, 2021

State police are asking commuter is Waterford to seek alternative routes due to flooding on Interstate 395.

#CTtraffic 395 N/B in Waterford is closed at this time due to approximately 2’ of water in flooding. Please seek alternate routes of travel. Stay safe! — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 2, 2021

Rocky Hill is also experiencing some lane closures due to a single car crash on interstate 91 between exits 23 and 22S. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m., and has shut down the right and center lanes.

Middletown is seeing some flooding on Route 9 northbound. The right lane is closed between exits 11 and 12. Drivers are being asked to take precautions and use alternate routes before heading out.

Bushy Hill Road is still closed between West Street and Stratton Forest Way because of single car crash involving a pole. This crash happened Wednesday night, but is still causing problems.

Click here to see the latest on delays, closures and crashes.