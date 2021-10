Crews are still cleaning up and investigating after a fire in a duplex in Enfield Friday morning.

Firefighters were sent to Laurel Park at 3:30 a.m. for a fire at a duplex home.

According to police, half of a duplex was fully engulfed when they arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is out, but crews said they remained on scene in order to clean up and figure out what caused the blaze.

No additional information was available at this time.