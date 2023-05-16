Several Elderly Residents Rescued From Norwalk Senior Housing Facility Fire

Norwalk firefighters rescued multiple people from an apartment fire at a senior housing facility on Cedar Street.

The facility, which consisted of 48 apartments, caught fire at about 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters said the blaze started in one of the first floor apartments and quickly spread to the hallway siding.

Crews helped rescue several elderly residents from the first and second floor. Seven people were removed from second floor windows, and others used stairs inside to get out.

Norwalk Fire Department

Several pets in the facility were also rescued, according to the fire department. Responding police officers helped with banging on doors to alert residents of the fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Firefighters said others were treated and already released.

The building was deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross is helping residents, but it's unclear at this time exactly how many people were affected.

Several fire agencies assisted. The fire is under investigation.