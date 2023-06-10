Several events in Hartford expected to impact area traffic

Expect a busy night in Hartford Saturday, with a numbers of events going on in the city. This means lots of traffic is expected in the area.

One of the number of events that’s tonight in Hartford is the Dave Matthews concert at the Xfinity Theatre.

Police say expect to see traffic in the city as the night goes on due to multiple events happening around the same time.

This includes Hartford Taste, which runs until 9 p.m. The Hartford Yard Goats are playing with a fireworks show after.

The Dave Matthews band will perform at the Xfinity Theater at 7:30 p.m. and there is also a performance at the Bushnell at 8:00 p.m.

Fans going to the Xfinity Theatre say traffic wasn’t too bad and controlled.

“I drove to their house in Manchester and then from Manchester on, it was fine. We got right in,” Sue Weyel of Wallingford tells us.

“That’s one of the things I like about this place. Logistically, this is a lot better than the shows in Boston. We just got a hotel room in Hartford and drove over. It was five minutes,” Pratik Biswal of Boston said.

Hartford Police are reminding drivers again to remain patient and to expect traffic delays in the downtown area.