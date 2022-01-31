Several Fights Break Out at Middletown High School

Middletown Public School officials are addressing a recent uptick in violence after several fights broke out at the town's high school over the past week.

The school district said administrators are following their established protocols and procedures to address these fights.

"We will continue to work diligently with all the members of our school community to ensure that our schools are places where all students feel safe, secure, and supported," school officials said in a statement.

Middletown schools said they can't comment on who was involved or what the disciplinary actions may be.

No weapons were used in any of the fights, they said.

No additional information was immediately available.