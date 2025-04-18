Several fire departments battle large brush fire in Haddam

Several fire agencies are working to contain a large brush fire that broke out in Haddam Friday night.

Crews are responding to the area of Tinker Road and Old Cart Road.

Fire officials said it started as a car fire on Tinker Road, but since spread to a home and is now a large brush fire.

Crews believe the fire spread to the home due to high winds.

All Middlesex County fire agencies are working to contain the blaze.

The Tinker Road home is a total loss, according to fire officials. The homeowner was home when the fire broke out, but they were able to get out safely.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The extent of damage is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.