Several Hartford COVID Vaccination Clinics Require No Appointment

Hartford is holding several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents of the city in the coming days.
City officials said the State Department of Public Health, Griffin Health, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Trinity Health Of New England are offering vaccines. Only the FEMA clinics that are running Friday through Monday are taking appointments and those can be made through 3-1-1.
Thursday, April 15
- Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic at Wilson-Gray YMCA, 444 Albany Avenue, in Hartford.
- The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- This is a walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents who are 18 years old and up.
Friday, April 16
- Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic at Sportsmen’s Athletic Club, 2976 Main St. in Hartford.
- The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- This is a walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents who are 18 years old and up.
Saturday, April 17
- Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic at Saint Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Ave. in Hartford.
- The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- This is a walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents who are 18 years old and up.
FEMA Clinics
- Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England in the Fred D. Wish Museum School Parking Lot at 350 Barbour Street in Hartford.
- The clinic is for Hartford residents 18 years old and up. It will be held on Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Appointments are available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken.
- Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England, at Saint Lawrence O’Toole/Maria Reina de la Paz Parish, at 494 New Britain Ave. in Hartford.
- The clinic is for Hartford residents 18 years old and up. It will be held on Sunday, April 18 and Monday, April 19, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Appointments are available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken.