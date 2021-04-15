Several Hartford COVID Vaccination Clinics Require No Appointment

Hartford is holding several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents of the city in the coming days.

City officials said the State Department of Public Health, Griffin Health, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Trinity Health Of New England are offering vaccines. Only the FEMA clinics that are running Friday through Monday are taking appointments and those can be made through 3-1-1.

Thursday, April 15

Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic at Wilson-Gray YMCA, 444 Albany Avenue, in Hartford. The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents who are 18 years old and up.



Friday, April 16

Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic at Sportsmen’s Athletic Club, 2976 Main St. in Hartford. The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents who are 18 years old and up.



Saturday, April 17

Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic at Saint Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Ave. in Hartford. The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is a walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents who are 18 years old and up.



FEMA Clinics