Several Hartford Residents Displaced After Section of Building Facade Collapses

Several Hartford residents are displaced after a section of the facade of the building they live in collapsed on Monday night.

Officers were called to Wethersfield Avenue around 10:20 p.m. after getting a report of a building actively collapsing.

According to police, a section of the front brick facade fell through the awning of the Martinez Market below.

Firefighters evacuated the second and third floor residents of the building. Approximately 12 residents were put into CT Transit buses to keep warm while inspectors looked at the building.

At this time, the building is uninhabitable and the residents are displaced, police said.

No injuries were reported.