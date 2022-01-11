Hartford

Several Hartford Residents Displaced After Section of Building Facade Collapses

NBC Connecticut

Several Hartford residents are displaced after a section of the facade of the building they live in collapsed on Monday night.

Officers were called to Wethersfield Avenue around 10:20 p.m. after getting a report of a building actively collapsing.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

According to police, a section of the front brick facade fell through the awning of the Martinez Market below.

Firefighters evacuated the second and third floor residents of the building. Approximately 12 residents were put into CT Transit buses to keep warm while inspectors looked at the building.

Local

Plainfield 1 hour ago

1 Injured After Vehicle Strikes House With Sleeping Mother, Son Inside in Plainfield

Wethersfield 3 hours ago

SILVER ALERT: 5-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Wethersfield

At this time, the building is uninhabitable and the residents are displaced, police said.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Today’s Forecast - First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us