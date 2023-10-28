Several high school runners hospitalized after temps climb during cross country state championships in Manchester

Several high school runners were taken to the hospital due to dehydration during the boys and girls cross country state championships at Wickham Park in Manchester on Saturday, according to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

The conference did not provide an exact number of runners who had to be treated, but the unusually warm weather was a factor.

The CIAC said the event normally sees a few runners transported to the hospital each year for various reasons but Saturday there were more than the normal number of runners treated as the temperatures climbed.

There were 12 races scheduled for Saturday, but the final two Class LL races were postponed after Manchester fire officials said they no longer had enough emergency services and resources to cover the event, according to the CIAC.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It is not clear when those races will be run.