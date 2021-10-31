Several Injured During Multi-Car Crash in Bridgeport

Several people have injuries after a multi-car crash in Bridgeport on the night of Halloween, according to police.

Officials said they received multiple 911 calls regarding a multi-vehicle accident on North Avenue at approximately 7:20 p.m. Responding officers saw that a car hit multiple other cars, with one crashing into a tree.

Police said one of the cars involved in the crash had just been reported stolen from a gas station moments before the accident.

Authorities at the scene said one of the drivers may have been under the influence.

Multiple people are being treated for injuries by emergency crews. The extent of injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time, officials said.

The crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.