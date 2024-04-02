Several kittens found abandoned behind dumpster in Hamden

Several kittens are being cared for after they were found abandoned behind a dumpster in Hamden on Monday.

Hamden Animal Control said they received a call about multiple kittens, that are between five to six weeks old, found dumped at a park in town.

Officials said they arranged for a rescue group to take in and care for the kittens because they need to be bottle fed.

The kittens are in good condition and animal control officers believe they weren't outside long before being discovered.

The rescue group will examine the kittens and give them vaccines as needed. They'll also spay and neuter them before they're put up for adoption.

Animal control said the kittens can't be adopted until they are at least eight weeks old.