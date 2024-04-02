Hamden

Several kittens found abandoned behind dumpster in Hamden

By Angela Fortuna

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

Several kittens are being cared for after they were found abandoned behind a dumpster in Hamden on Monday.

Hamden Animal Control said they received a call about multiple kittens, that are between five to six weeks old, found dumped at a park in town.

Officials said they arranged for a rescue group to take in and care for the kittens because they need to be bottle fed.

The kittens are in good condition and animal control officers believe they weren't outside long before being discovered.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The rescue group will examine the kittens and give them vaccines as needed. They'll also spay and neuter them before they're put up for adoption.

Animal control said the kittens can't be adopted until they are at least eight weeks old.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us