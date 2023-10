A mama cat and several of her kittens were left abandoned at an apartment complex in Manchester.

Manchester Animal Control said the cats were left inside a basket at the Loft at the Mills on Elm Street.

Officers didn't say if any of the cats were hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact animal control officers at 860-645-5516.