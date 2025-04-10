Meriden

Several lambs and chickens dead in Meriden fire

By Angela Fortuna

Several animals died in a fire at an animal shed in Meriden Wednesday night.

The fire department said a shed located in the backyard of a home on Brownstone Ridge caught fire around 5:15 p.m.

Fire officials said the shed partially collapsed, and several chickens and lambs inside the shed died.

The blaze didn't extend to the home and it was quickly contained. No one was injured.

The fire marshal's office is conducting an investigation.

