Several Minors Send New London Magnet School Into Lockdown After Firing Gunshots Nearby

The New London High School Multi Magnet Campus was put into a lockdown after several minors allegedly fired gunshots into a nearby wooded area.

The police department said they were notified that four minors were shooting a gun in a parking lot near 80 Ledge Rd.

A witness reported that multiple gunshots were fired at about 11:15 a.m. Officers searched the area but weren't able to locate the minors.

The magnet school, which is in close proximity to where the incident happened, was put into a lockdown out of an abundance of caution, according to police.

After the lockdown, there was a "secure building" which was lifted at about 12:30 p.m. A secure building is when students and staff resume classes, but no one can enter or leave the building.

Police are actively investigating the shooting incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department by calling 860-447-5269 ext. 0. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.