Several Mystic Businesses Closed Following Water Main Break

Several eateries in downtown Mystic are unable to open Tuesday, following a water main break Monday night. Aquarion Water Company announced that approximately 48 of their customers in Mystic are under a precautionary boil water advisory.

Water samples are being collected Tuesday, with results expected 24 hours later, according to the water company. Representatives from Ledge Light Health District posted notices at food service establishments affected, letting them know that they are not able to reopen until water results are available and they are cleared to do so.

Chapter One Food and Drink is one of the businesses affected. It is temporarily closed.

"It is impacting us, but I am glad it is happening now and not in June or July because that would really impact us," said Michael Connors, general manager of the restaurant.

The water main break forced S&P Oyster Company to close early Monday night and left them unable to open Tuesday as well. Jeremy Socha, the general manager, said they were forced to cancel two large parties and more than a dozen additional reservations. They are hoping to reopen on Wednesday, but said they are at the mercy of the health department as they await water test results.

Some residential addresses are also included in the advisory. According to the water company, the Department of Public Health recommends as a precaution that customers boil their water before consuming it, or use bottled water, until it can be confirmed that the water is safe to drink.

The locations affected include:

Church St 5,6,8,10,11 Forsyth St 1,4,5,6,7 Gravel St 2,3,5,7,9,11,13,15,17,19,21,23 Holmes St 1,2,5,6,14,15 Main St 6,15,21,24,25,27,28,29,30,31,32,36,38,41 W Main St 18,8-22,26,46 AQUARION WATER COMPANY