Several officers injured breaking up fights at high school football game in West Haven

Several police officers were injured while breaking up fights at a high school football game in West Haven on Friday night.

Officers working the Notre Dame High School versus Hill House High School football game at Veterans Field reportedly saw some fights amongst kids by the field around 8:25 p.m.

Police requested more officers to the scene as the group got larger.

According to officials, the fights grew large enough that officers on scene called for mutual aid from departments including UNH, Milford, Orange and Connecticut State Police.

Multiple arrests were made while officers were trying to break up the fights and remove the kids from the area. It's unclear exactly how many arrests were made.

Police said during the scuffles, several police officers were injured. Their injuries were described as minor.