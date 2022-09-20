Trumbull

Several People Arrested After Fight Breaks Out at Trumbull Mall: Police

Several people have been arrested after a fight broke out at the Trumbull Mall Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officials said they were called to the Westfield Trumbull Mall at 4 p.m. to investigate a dispute.

Responding officers learned that a fight had occurred and several people were arrested as a result. It's unclear exactly how many people were arrested.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the public. The incident is under investigation.

