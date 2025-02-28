East Hartford

Several people displaced after fire in East Hartford

At least six people are displaced after a fire broke out on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m.

Responding crews found a fire coming from the kitchen of the first floor.

The fire department said they helped two residents get out of the building. One of them escaped through a window.

One person was evaluated at the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Four people from one unit, and at least two people from the above unit, are temporarily displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

