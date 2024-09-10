Manchester

Several people displaced in Manchester fire

Manchester Fire Department

Six people are displaced after a fire ripped through a home in Manchester Monday night.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire on School Street around 9 p.m. Responding crews found fire coming from the back corner of the home.

The fire department said the fire spread rapidly to the second floor. The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Fire crews said the building sustained moderate damage. A total of six people have been displaced and no injuries were reported.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

