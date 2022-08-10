thompson

Several People Hospitalized After Tree Falls Down in Thompson

NBC Connecticut

Six people have been taken to the hospital after a tree split in half and pinned multiple individuals in West Thompson Wednesday night.

Fire officials said they were called to Norman Hill Road after hearing there were people pinned under a downed tree.

A nearby fire department was called in to assist with the rescue. Responding crews found a large tree that had split in half, pinning what was initially reported as three people.

A total of six people were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries, officials said. No first responders were injured during the incident.

No power lines came down and no damage was reported to the home, authorities said. It's unknown what caused the tree to split.

Several nearby departments provided mutual aid. No additional information was immediately available.

