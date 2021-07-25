boating rescue

Several People Injured After Boat Hits Break Wall in Milford

Several people were injured after a boat hit a break wall in Milford on Saturday night.

Stratford police said they received 911 calls about a boat that had struck the break wall in Milford around 9:30 p.m.

According to dispatchers, numerous people on board were injured.

Marine 1 responded immediately, police said. Officials identified eight people and a dog on board and said multiple people had head and neck injuries.

Crews from Milford and Stratford fire departments arrived on scene and said everyone who was injured was were transported to area hospitals. Marine 1 helped transport people and the dog safely to shore.

The accident remains under investigation.

