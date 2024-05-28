Several people shot in Bridgeport within hours during holiday weekend

Police are investigating after several people were shot within hours in Bridgeport over the holiday weekend.

The first shooting was on Saturday around 8:10 p.m. when there was a ShotSpotter activation within the PT Barnum Housing Community. A crime scene was found near building six. A short time later, police said a 22-year-old Bridgeport man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and hand. It was determined he had been shot at the PT Barnum Housing Complex. He is listed in stable condition.

Officers responded back to the PT Barnum Housing Community around 10:50 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation with numerous reports of shots fired. A crime scene was found near buildings 12, 13 and 17. A few minutes later, a 21-year-old Bridgeport man arrived at the hospital with a single gunshot wound to his lower back. Investigators said it was determined he had been shot inside of the housing community. His injury is described as non-life threatening. It is believed that a dark-colored vehicle with tinted windows fled the scene heading eastbound on Bostwick Avenue.

Later Saturday night, a 22-year-old man arrived at an area hospital. The man was reportedly shot in the groin while walking near Read School on Ezra Street shortly before 11 p.m. Officers could not find a crime scene in the area. He is listed in serious condition.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, officers were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Holly Street. In that incident, police said a 28-year-old Bridgeport woman was shot in the face and neck while driving along Holly Street. She is in critical condition, but is expected to survive. The woman reported the shots being fired at her from a dark-colored vehicle that was in the area.

Officers were then called back to the PT Barnum Housing Community around 2:30 a.m. for ShotSpotter activations. Police said a crime scene was found near the basketball court near building 15. In the area, officers found a 21-year-old Bridgeport man with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The investigations are active and ongoing. It's unclear if any of the shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Goncalves at (203) 581-5240 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.